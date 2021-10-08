Commentary: The unexpected silver linings of internships in a pandemic era

SINGAPORE: Internships are a rite of passage for many young adults where they get their first proper taste of working life. They are a critical component of a polytechnic education.

The sudden onset of COVID-19 however upended on-site work attachments. Despite the pandemic, we were glad that companies still took in our interns.

But providing a nurturing experience proved to be difficult as employers diverted their energy to deal with critical workplace issues such as business continuity plans and managing new COVID-19 protocols at the office.

It was also the time when entire teams were working remotely, adding another layer of complexity for young interns who had to learn the ropes from home.

LEARNING NEW SKILLS AND GRIT

Just as businesses had to pivot to deal with new challenges, students too had to step up and learn to make the most of their experience outside of the traditional office environment.

For Felicia Goh, a humanities and social sciences student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, her remote internship experience at a startup was like no other. She soon discovered that remote working required an immense amount of discipline.

She also had to quickly learn how to use online platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom for communication and to provide information in the most concise and effective manner.

What made a difference to Felicia was how helpful and encouraging her colleagues were. “They would patiently guide me via WhatsApp, Zoom or email whenever I sought clarifications,” she said.