Commentary: How investing and growing your money has become easier in Singapore

SINGAPORE: French economist Thomas Piketty in his 2015 book, The Economics of Inequality, argued that throughout history, the concept of investing was something reserved only for the wealthy — those who have ample assets to stretch beyond life’s necessities.

He believes that wealth begets wealth, as there is a “tendency of the rate of return on capital to exceed the gross rate of return of the economy.”

In Singapore’s earlier years, access to personalised investment advice and a broad range of investment products were exclusively marketed and made accessible to the wealthy, while salaried workers had to contend with relatively low-interest rates in basic savings accounts or fixed deposit products.

As Singapore built its reputation as a financial center, new investment platforms were developed and more international asset managers arrived, lowering the barriers to entry for wealth growth and allowing more individuals to invest.

One key growth area was the introduction of more investment-skewed insurance products, and this enabled more residents to find new ways to grow their wealth, although arguably many were packaged with high fees and long lock-up periods

While these developments helped pave the way for improved market access and a reduced wealth disparity, the average man on the street still faced high broker fees and unclear investment options - something wealthier investors could handle better.

Fast forward to the present, and the rise of financial technology (or fintech for short), has brought about an extraordinary opportunity to make change and bridge the wealth gap.

Access to institutional quality advice and investments is no longer exclusive only to the wealthy, and the ability to invest to secure a brighter financial future should become a right for everybody.