Commentary: With Trump topping presidential polls, deja vu hangs over US-led trade talks in Singapore

Many of the negotiators and government officials here this week were also involved with the US when it led negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Obama administration’s economic framework for engaging the region.

It took dozens of discussions over eight years for that agreement to be signed in 2016. So much work. So many benefits - so everyone thought. Just three days into his presidency, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement.

A sense of deja vu hangs over this week’s talks. Will history repeat itself by having Donald Trump win the White House to then abandon IPEF?

IPEF MATTERS GEOPOLITICALLY

Much of the TPP lives on as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), now without the United States. Similarly, the region’s largest trade agreement - the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - also does not have the US as a member.

The US has not entered into any free trade agreement (FTA) in more than a decade in the region. The IPEF can begin addressing the challenges caused by increasing regional negativity about US trade commitment.

An impressive 13 countries have joined since the US launched the IPEF: Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.