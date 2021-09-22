Commentary: Smartphones last longer so why do some people still upgrade theirs each year?

SINGAPORE: Each year, a familiar pattern occurs. Apple launches its new iPhone. Shortly after it’s available in stores worldwide, snaking physical and online queues of people wanting to get their hands on this glitzy new product will form.

This year’s cycle has just started, with the iPhone 13 launched on Tuesday (Sep 14) and the phone available in Singapore starting Friday (Sep 24).

While framed by Apple as innovative, tech reviews say those small improvements in the iPhone 13 - a slightly better camera, faster processors, and more new colours – do not seem all that ground-breaking compared to its immediate predecessor, the already impressive 5G-capable iPhone 12.

That longer battery life of a few more hours might be warmly welcomed but that’s about it.

Indeed, with each generation of iPhone adding modest advances and more people already having a decent smartphone, we should expect fewer iPhones to be bought each year. And yet last year saw Apple sell over 194 million iPhones, an increase from 2019.

Why are some people still upgrading their phones frequently?