Commentary: The whole world could do with an early iPhone launch

TAIPEI: On the surface, it’s just a smartphone – little more than a very slick, rather pricey, well-built gadget. But the iPhone is much more than that, and this year the world could do with having one released just a little earlier than usual.

That’s because the global smartphone market is in a funk, with shipments dropping 9 per cent in the June quarter. Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest player, recently reported a 30 per cent slump in revenue from handsets.

Larger rival Samsung Electronics was the only top-five name to increase sales volume during the period, but that was largely due to a particularly bad year-earlier period when COVID-19 lockdowns hit production in Vietnam, according to Counterpoint Research.

Even Apple posted a decline in unit sales for the June quarter.

And the current outlook doesn’t look promising. “Geopolitical volatility and economic uncertainties” were the reasons Samsung gave recently for a very muted second-half forecast.

AN EARLY IPHONE LAUNCH MAY JUST SAVE THE DAY

But Apple may just save the day, at least cosmetically. The company is planning to announce the iPhone 14 on Sep 7, the earliest launch in six years, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes.