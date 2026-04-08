Snap Insight: US-Iran ceasefire – Trump blinked first but Tehran must be careful not to gloat

SINGAPORE: Any halt to the Iran war was always a question of who blinks first.

A careful reading of Donald Trump's and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's social media posts suggests that the United States president did, even if both sides declared victory after reaching a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday (Apr 8).

Consider Mr Trump's acknowledgement that Iran's 10-point plan to end the war was "a workable basis on which to negotiate".

According to Iranian state media, the proposal includes points that the US had rejected before, such as continued control over the Strait of Hormuz and acceptance of its uranium enrichment programme. It is still not clear if this is the same 10-point plan that Mr Trump rejected as “not good enough” on Monday.

The ceasefire announcement followed the president’s apocalyptic assertion that Iranian "civilisation will die … never to be brought back again", and his threats of US air strikes against Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants and railroads.