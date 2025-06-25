Commentary: Israel-Iran conflict exposes frailties of Tehran’s regime

SINGAPORE: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has not only set back Iran's nuclear ambitions, it has also exposed the frailties of the regime that has governed the country for 46 years.

Since the Islamic revolution in 1979 that overthrew the much-despised monarchy, the regime has exercised complete domination over religion, security and society. Externally, it built proxy regimes and militias to expand its influence which were seen as threats not just by Israel but also Iran's Arab neighbours.

This profile of Iran as a powerful state with a formidable military and militias now lays shattered. First, Israel decimated Iranian proxies in the Middle East in response to the 7 Oct, 2023 terror attack.

Over the last two weeks, it has bombed Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure and killed its military leadership with impunity. What Israel started was finished by the United States when it bombed the most secure of Iran's nuclear sites, rendering them unusable – for now.

The exact damage to Iran's nuclear programme will only be clear in time. But the conflict has shown that Iran’s defences are weak and its ability to respond for an extended period of time is limited. It also shows Iran is not as formidable a regional power that it is perceived to be. It appears more like neighbouring Iraq under Saddam Hussein - more bark than bite.

Iran also has limited support from traditional allies Russia and China. The former is embroiled in a war with Ukraine and the latter’s interests in the Middle East are economic and energy, not security. Even if the two provide Iran material support, it will be quite limited.