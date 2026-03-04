Commentary: India’s risks in the Iran conflict go way beyond oil

DASHED HOPES FOR CAPITAL FLOWS

India’s vulnerability is the exchange rate. The rupee, the worst-performing Asian currency, has tumbled 9 per cent against the dollar over the past two years to about 91.5. This has happened even with the greenback losing ground elsewhere.

While weak domestic demand and soft commodity prices have kept inflation in check, the calm may end abruptly. Were the rupee to edge toward the psychological cliff of 100 to the dollar while oil races toward US$100 a barrel, the Reserve Bank of India may have to raise interest rates. A higher cost of capital could delay a long-awaited revival of private investment.

Since the situation is grave enough to stall the global economy, India could be hopeful of an early resolution. But if the security landscape in the Middle East turns uglier still, New Delhi may have to bear the cost of evacuating its stranded nationals.

Gold, which has tripled in value since the Ukraine war, will add to the fiscal pressure. Indian households are pivoting to the metal as a safe haven, but the UAE – the primary source of imports under a free-trade deal – is effectively closed for freight movement.

Sizzling local gold prices could cause the government’s fiscal math to come unstuck. In 2015, it decided to borrow from the public by issuing bonds linked to the metal’s price.

Although the idea was to wean the population off its unproductive gold-loving habit, the mandarins in the finance ministry never bothered to hedge their naked short position, which has gone parabolic. The treasury remains on the hook for roughly 124 tonnes – a 2 trillion rupees (US$22 billion) liability – with the last bonds retiring in 2032.