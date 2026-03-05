Commentary: Why the Iran war has morphed into panic selling in Asia

HONG KONG: It turns out, the biggest financial victim of United States President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran is not the S&P 500, but equity markets across North Asia.

Panic selling was sweeping across Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo on Wednesday (Mar 4). South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index headed for its biggest two-day drop since 2008.

The selloff may have come as somewhat of a surprise for investors. North Asia is known for its dependence on oil and natural gas imports, but if we are talking about an economic meltdown, the Iran conflict may be pushing Europe into an energy crisis first.

In addition, unless the closure of the Strait of Hormuz gets prolonged, economies in the region have buffers thanks to their national reserves. Japan has an estimated 254 days of oil stockpile; China’s domestic gas holdings are worth about an entire year of its Gulf imports.

So why are North Asian markets so vulnerable?