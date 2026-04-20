Commentary: Logic demands an Iran deal. Will fantasies of victory allow one?

LONDON: In the logical world that markets seem to believe will prevail in the Middle East, this war will end - and soon - because there’s little realistic prospect of either side winning a decisive victory by restarting the conflict. The costs of trying, meanwhile, range from punitive to ruinous.

In that world, there’s even a road that might, in time, make sense of the lives and resources lost since Feb 28. Both Israel and Lebanon, and the United States and Iran are, after all, in direct talks with each other. That development could be used to put both sets of relationships on a path to levels of security and stability they haven’t seen for decades.

In fact, so compelling are the arguments in favour of a lasting ceasefire and settlement process that this still seems the only reasonable scenario for ending the war, even if getting there should prove messy and plagued by false starts.

AN INHERENTLY UNSTABLE SITUATION

The trouble is we do not appear to live in that kind of logical world right now.