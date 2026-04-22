Snap Insight: Trump's unilateral ceasefire extension - what it reveals about him and about Iran

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump has once again pulled back from the brink.

With just hours to go before his two-week ceasefire was due to expire, he went from saying that he expected to resume bombing Iran to announcing an extension on Tuesday (Apr 21). He had announced the ceasefire in similar fashion a fortnight ago, shortly after he threatened to wipe out "a whole civilisation".

This time, Mr Trump did not nail down a duration. Instead, he said the pause would last until Iran came up with a "unified proposal". Those last two words are telling.

US BLOCKADE A WINNING HAND

That Mr Trump made this move unilaterally – though he said it was a request from Pakistan – shows how he is intent on finding an off-ramp from a war that is increasingly unpopular at home. The war risks damaging both the American economy, as well as Republican hopes of extending control over Congress in November’s midterm elections.