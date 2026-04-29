Commentary: Neither side is hurting enough to end the US-Iran war

BIRMINGHAM, England: Is the ceasefire holding or is the war in limbo, after a second round of US-Iran talks failed to take place over the weekend?

On Saturday (Apr 25), US President Donald Trump cancelled his negotiators’ trip to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, blaming “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership. “Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he wrote. Still, there appears to be some backchannel diplomacy going on.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Pakistani and Omani mediators before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials in Saint Petersburg. There, he told reporters that Iran was considering a request from the US for negotiations.

Meanwhile, US officials said Iran had proposed, via Pakistan, to loosen its grip on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifted its naval blockade and ended the war. The proposal would also decouple the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme from these negotiations – a likely non-starter for the US.

It is clear both sides still hold the same positions as at the start of the war, and neither expects much progress anytime soon.