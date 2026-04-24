Commentary: How the US and Iran could step back from the brink

BATH, England: United States President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face a renewal of American bombardment was due to expire this week, but was extended at the last moment, this time with no defined time limit.

But the risk of renewed escalation remains real, as both sides continue to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important – and contested – waterways.

Yet, despite hardline rhetoric on both sides, diplomacy has not collapsed. In fact, several plausible off-ramps exist that could allow Washington and Tehran to cool tensions without either side appearing to capitulate.

Research in conflict resolution suggests that warring parties will be more likely to come to an agreement when both sides can take away what they consider a winning result. Often, this comes in trade-offs between what you are willing to give away in order to gain elsewhere.

Nevertheless, it’s axiomatic in conflict resolution that it’s much easier to start a war than to stop it.