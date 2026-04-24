Commentary: Get ready for another summer of rage in Asia

SINGAPORE: Asia’s Gen Z is facing a summer of discontent. Already grappling with bleak job prospects and lacklustre growth, it is now being stung by the shock from the Iran war, which is driving up prices of everything from fuel to food and fertilisers.

The immediate impact is economic, but there is a growing risk of political instability.

This crisis is hitting a generation already frustrated with inequality and endemic corruption, and increasingly willing to push back. Governments will have to stretch their budgets further to prevent young people from falling behind - or confront a renewed wave of unrest.

Last year’s Gen Z-led demonstrations against graft and elite privilege are a warning that anger can spill onto the streets with devastating results. It’s a scenario that could now intensify as the Iran war ripples through economies that are heavily exposed to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.