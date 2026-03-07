Commentary: Iran war has shattered the Gulf’s image as an oasis

SINGAPORE: Oil prices are rising with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. An American submarine sank Iran’s warship off the Sri Lankan coast. NATO defences intercepted an Iranian missile headed towards Türkiye.

Lost in this avalanche of developments since the United States and Israel began hitting Iran on Feb 28 is another story with far-reaching consequences for the region: one captured by the iconic Burj Al Arab building on fire and a smoke-filled Dubai International Airport.

The videos and images that have emerged from every one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – tell a singular story: The Gulf’s years-long effort to portray itself as an oasis of tranquillity focused on economic growth in a turbulent region is now smouldering, along with its airports, oil facilities and symbols of prosperity.

As importantly, so is its effort to seek an accommodation with Iran as a vital part of its economic transformation programmes.