Commentary: Renewed hostilities in the Middle East is a question of when, not if

SINGAPORE: Iran and Israel have halted strikes on each other following an appeal from US President Donald Trump. The question is for how long.

The latest hostilities, sparked by a parallel conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, threaten to derail a deal between Washington and Tehran to end a more than three-month-old war.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese ‌armed group, had fired rockets at northern Israel on the morning of Sunday (Jun 7). It remains an unknown whether Hezbollah, adhering to a long-standing maxim in Middle Eastern geopolitics of regional hardliners reinforcing one another, coordinated its attack with Iran or acted on its own.

Either way, it triggered tit-for-tat strikes, with Israel striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital of Beirut later on Sunday.

The strikes prompted Iran, which has long said that any peace deal with the US would depend on a ceasefire also holding in Lebanon, to fire missiles towards Israeli territory. Israel retaliated by bombing military and industrial facilities across Iran, shattering a fragile ceasefire and marking the most direct confrontation between the two countries since April.