Commentary: The oil market is moving into demand destruction mode

LONDON: Five weeks into the Iran war, the math of oil-barrel counting is intractable: The world is short of the black stuff. Measures ranging from pipelines that bypass the Strait of Hormuz to tapping strategic reserves have offered a cushion.

But unless the United States and Israel’s Iran conflict ends very soon, oil consumption needs to adjust to lower supply – perhaps much lower. Enter demand destruction.

Until now the market has absorbed the shortage of crude fairly well. Despite alarmist headlines, benchmark prices are hovering around US$100 a barrel, well below previous crises when they surged to around US$130 to US$150.

This relatively muted reaction isn’t a sign that the market is underreacting to the closure of the strait, the waterway for a fifth of the world’s oil provision. Instead, it’s an indication that the layers of supply defences have worked as a stopgap in a disruption that has lasted just a month so far. Previous crises went on for months, even years.

The gap between supply and demand is so wide that sooner or later these defences will run out. The last time the market was so out of sync was in 2020 when the pandemic forced billions of people into lockdown. But then the problem was too much supply, this time it’s the opposite.