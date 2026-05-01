Commentary: Oil shock will hit Asia harder than the 1970s

SYDNEY: The dizzying changes wrought by energy shocks are only ever seen in the rearview mirror.

When the 1973 and 1979 oil crises first swept the world, analysts assumed the future would be business as usual. Crude demand from Western Europe would remain broadly stable throughout the 1980s, according to a declassified 1982 analysis for the CIA. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast in 1978 that its imports would rise to 35 million barrels by 1985.

Things didn’t turn out that way.

Faced with a seven-fold increase in the cost of crude, Europe began a radical shift. A vast fleet of nuclear reactors in France, home boilers powered by North Sea gas in England, and a controversial pipeline connecting Germany to immense Siberian gas fields, shredded earlier forecasts.

By the mid-1980s, Europe’s gas consumption had more than doubled from its level in 1973, but oil fell 20 per cent. Crude imports slumped 30 per cent to barely more than half what the OECD had expected.