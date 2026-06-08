Commentary: Iran war has raised inflation risks. Why are Asian economies still growing?

SINGAPORE: At the beginning of the Iran war, there was widespread fear that the world was headed for a stagflationary shock - a toxic combination of lower economic growth and high inflation - reminiscent of the 1970s.

Then, a series of oil crises triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent energy prices soaring, fuelling inflation and battering growth. Some have warned that the Iran war could trigger a crisis far more severe than 50 years ago, with Asia among the most vulnerable given its heavy reliance on Middle East fuel.

Such concerns are understandable. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global energy supply passes, has seen a 90 to 95 per cent decline in traffic over the past three months. The resulting shortage has pushed up the prices of a wide range of petroleum products. From crude oil to refined diesel, inputs for fertiliser, plastics and semiconductors, many things that form the foundation of the modern economy have seen their prices jump 20 to 100 per cent this year.

These dire warnings have thankfully yet to pass. The more surprising development has been the resilience of growth. Despite the inflation shock, Asian economies have generally performed better than expected, with first-quarter GDP data in several economies surprising on the upside and regional growth momentum remaining intact.