Commentary: The fragile reopening of Hormuz is no return to normal for Asia

A FRAGILE REOPENING

Even under the terms of the MOU, the reopening of the strait is not instantaneous. Mine clearance operations alone will take time, and ensuring navigational safety requires coordinated military and civilian efforts.

The more binding constraint is logistical, with supply chains already disrupted for months. About 1,200 vessels carrying an estimated US$125 billion in goods are still stranded, creating a backlog that will take weeks, if not months, to unwind.

Shipping schedules, port congestion and insurance arrangements cannot revert overnight. Insurers are also likely to remain cautious, maintaining higher premiums for vessels transiting the region, further suppressing traffic volumes.

More critically, the ceasefire itself remains tenuous.

A brief renewal of strikes between Iran and the US after the interim agreement underscores the fragility of the nascent shipping recovery in the Persian Gulf. This matters because markets respond to expected risks, not just current conditions. Even a low probability of renewed disruption can keep insurance costs elevated and discourage a full resumption of shipping activity.

Besides, the MOU is only an interim arrangement. Key issues, ranging from sanctions to Iran’s nuclear programme, have been left to future negotiations. There also remains the risk that Iran could seek to impose transit tolls or other restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, adding to costs and uncertainty for global trade and energy markets. All of which create a situation where businesses are making decisions without clarity on the longer-term geopolitical outlook.

As a result, the strait may reopen in a physical sense but remain constrained by logistical bottlenecks, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving risk perceptions. Even if shipping volumes recover, the system will operate under expectations of higher risk, making shipping more expensive and less efficient than before.