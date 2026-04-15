Commentary: Why freedom of passage through the Strait of Hormuz matters to everyone, not just Singapore

SINGAPORE: Iran and the United States are currently at a standoff in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Iran has restricted shipping through the strait and is demanding tolls for ships to transit. After talks failed, the US started a naval blockade of maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports – but allowing ships not using Iranian ports. The war has made transit inherently more dangerous with naval mines laid in shipping routes.

As much as the Strait of Hormuz has become the focal point of the US-Iran war, it is not unique in its importance.

Several narrow stretches of water serve as the arteries of global trade and are known as “straits used for international navigation” under international law. Among the most critical are the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Gibraltar. They channel a substantial share of the world's seaborne trade, respectively linking the Pacific and Indian Oceans; the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, and the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.

Restrict passage in any one of them, and the consequences are felt far beyond. When more than 80 per cent of everything traded in the world moves by sea, the costs of blocked straits or tolls do not stay at sea – they move into supermarkets, fuel pumps, and household energy bills.

This is why Singapore’s position is that it cannot negotiate with Iran over tolls or safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This is why it is in the interests of all states to uphold international law that governs the passage through straits.