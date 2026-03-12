Commentary: What we can learn from how Iran and US have used cheap ‘disposable’ drones differently

SINGAPORE: Smaller, cheaper and effectively disposable aircraft are rewriting the rules of modern warfare – and its latest battlefield are the skies over Iran.

Since Israel and the United States launched their attacks on Iran on Feb 28, both sides have used low-cost kamikaze drones extensively. But how they have used these so far has differed sharply.

The Ukraine war is widely recognised as the first full-out drone war, due to the immense usage.

Ukraine has said it deploys about 9,000 different types of drones a day, while one think tank found that Russia launched more than 4,400 one-way drones in January alone. Drones were reportedly responsible for up to 80 per cent of those killed or injured on both sides. In a somewhat ironic turn, the US has asked Ukraine for help to fight Iranian drones.

Lessons from these early drone wars will be important in developing countries’ own military playbooks.