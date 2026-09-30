Commentary: Forget another big US-Iran deal. They need to start small

BIRMINGHAM, England: From the same podium where President Masoud Pezeshkian made Iran’s case to the United National General Assembly last week, United States President Donald Trump had – just a day earlier – mused about whether to strike a deal or “annihilate the Islamic Republic”.

The two countries later held talks for the first time in months. By Saturday (Sep 26), Trump said he had rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end their war within a week. But whether anyone in Tehran can agree to a deal, and then make it stick, is far from clear.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held Qatari-mediated talks with Trump envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Araghchi is now their point of contact, and it was he, not Pezeshkian, who set out Iran’s latest seven-day roadmap.

In April, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf led Iran’s delegation at the Islamabad talks. Pezeshkian signed the memorandum that resulted from these talks and then saw it lapse in August.