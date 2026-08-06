Commentary: Why Washington can no longer treat Ukraine and Iran as separate wars

BIRMINGHAM: When the Iran war erupted, Vladimir Putin appeared to be its biggest winner. Soaring oil prices, diverted Western attention and US military assets – they all seemed to strengthen the Russian president’s hand in his war against Ukraine.

But the longer the US-Israel war against Iran has dragged on, the more Ukraine seems to have found ways to make itself strategically useful beyond its own battlefield.

While the world’s attention was on the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, Ukraine struck Iranian cargo ships and their Russian navy escort in the Caspian Sea, which borders both Russia and Iran, on July 25.

It has made obvious the links between the two wars. The connections are not new, but their strategic consequences have changed. Rather than only benefitting Russia, they have also made Ukraine more strategically valuable to the US.

OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

The links between Russia and Iran have become operationally deeper, beyond the long-established weapons trade.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia has been providing “new assistance” to Iran, including satellite surveillance of four US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait – all targets of recent Iranian strikes.