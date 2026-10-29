Commentary: Indecisive election reveals the deeper fault lines in Israel politics

SINGAPORE: Israelis turned out on Tuesday (Oct 27) in the highest numbers since 1999 to decide who should govern them. But the election reveals a country too fragmented to give a clear answer.

It was the first election since Hamas launched its terrorist attacks on Oct 7, 2023 that killed some 1,200 people in Israel and triggered a series of wars from Gaza to Lebanon and Iran.

Early indications are that the result will be inconclusive, leaving the two main contenders, incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot, in a deadlock. Final results may only be known by the end of this week, but neither camp appears able to secure a 61-seat majority in the 120-member parliament, the Knesset.

Still, based on the latest exit polls (as of 12pm on Wednesday), three takeaways reveal the deeper fault lines in Israel’s politics.