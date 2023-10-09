Commentary: Deadly Hamas attack is a pivotal moment for Israel

LONDON: Hamas’s brazen dawn assault began with rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. Simultaneously, the Palestinian militant group dispatched armed drones, fighters on motorbikes and paragliders across the strip’s border, targeting civilian towns and military checkpoints.

Images on social media showed Israeli civilians - who would have been sleeping or resting during the Sabbath, Israel’s day of rest - fleeing for their lives across fields.

Hamas’s deadly, carefully-planned and multi-faceted operation has unleashed Israel’s most terrifying nightmare: Civilians finding themselves on the front lines of the protracted conflict as their homes became war zones.

Israeli analysts describe the attack as the worst inside the Jewish state’s territory since 1948 - the year it was founded. At least 700 people have been killed in Israel as of Monday (Oct 9), and Hamas has taken 100 hostages.

Over 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, according to officials in the strip.

It is a pivotal moment for Israel, a nation acutely aware of its vulnerability to hostile forces, but which has long prided itself on the ability of its security and intelligence establishment to pre-empt and crush threats to its borders.