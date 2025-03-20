Commentary: Why the Israel-Hamas ceasefire fell apart

MELBOURNE: When a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel finally came into effect on Jan 19, the world breathed a collective sigh of relief.

However, that ceasefire agreement, and its associated negotiations, have now been cast aside by new Israeli attacks on Gaza.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the strikes came after Hamas’ “repeated refusals” to “release our hostages”, and the group’s rejection of all proposals presented by United States President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Even before Israel cut off all humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza in the past two weeks, Hamas claimed it had not met the levels of humanitarian aid, shelter and fuel it agreed to provide in the terms of the ceasefire. However, this is a distraction from a larger issue.