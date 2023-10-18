Commentary: Israel-Hamas conflict is a reminder that Singapore cannot take its eye off the ball

SINGAPORE: Horrific events that have unfolded in Israel and Gaza since the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct 7 are cause for sobering reflections for us a world away in Singapore.

The violence and heartbreaking losses inflicted upon people on both sides are hard to imagine from the comfort and security of our home here.

Singapore’s context may be very different, but the latest outbreak of armed conflict in the Middle East reminds us that we cannot take national security and societal harmony for granted - and just how wrong things can go if we take our eye off the ball.

There are three takeaways for Singapore, in my view.

VIGILANCE THE PRICE OF SECURITY

That prevention is better than cure is a truism. When it comes to security from external or internal threats, it’s a downright understatement.

Safety and security are the bedrock for a flourishing economy and society. Once peace is shattered, the fallout is costly - besides lives and property lost, there may also be long-term repercussions for country and society.