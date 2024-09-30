Commentary: Israel dreams of a new regional order, but chaos seems more likely after killing of Hezbollah chief

LONDON: The killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah came just a few days before the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. With its decapitation of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli government hopes that it has finally seized the initiative in the battle with its regional enemies.

The United States is urging Israel not to escalate the conflict further. But Israel is likely to see the current moment as too good an opportunity to miss. Many now want to press home the advantage, in the hope of striking a decisive blow against not just Hezbollah but Iran - and the “axis of resistance” that it leads, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, militias in Iraq and Syria and the Houthis in Yemen.

In the aftermath of Nasrallah’s killing, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, talked about an opportunity for “changing the balance of power in the region for years”. If Israel can gravely damage the axis of resistance, its achievement would be quietly welcomed in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - which also fear Iran and have fought a war against the Houthis.

Unlike the Israeli government, the Saudis continue to insist that establishing a Palestinian state is critical to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. The Saudi government also has good reason to fear the escalation of regional hostilities that could threaten their ambitious development plans.