Commentary: Israel was leading the global COVID-19 vaccination race. Why are there spiralling outbreaks now?

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Israel has been one of the focal points of the pandemic in 2021 owing to its rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

By late February, authorities had administered at least one dose to 50 per cent of the population, with much of Israel’s immunisation programme using Pfizer vaccines. Society then in effect reopened across the summer of 2021.

However, since then Israel has reported significant outbreaks, with over 10,000 confirmed new cases recorded each day in early September.

A main part of the problem has been vaccine coverage. After its fast start, Israel’s rollout slowed.

There have not been any clear interruptions to vaccine supply, so factors such as hesitancy or access to healthcare may have been an issue. For example, there is evidence of uptake being lower among Arab and ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups.

FALLING BEHIND IN VACCINATION COVERAGE

The share of the population having received one dose increased from 50 per cent in February to only 68 per cent in September. Children aged 12 to 15 have been included in the rollout since June 2021, yet despite this, currently only 62 per cent of the population have had two doses.