Commentary: Israel’s carefully calibrated strike on Iran lowers risk of all-out war – for now

SINGAPORE: This weekend’s carefully calibrated Israeli retaliatory strike at Iranian military targets could lower the risk of an all-out Middle East war - for now - particularly if Iran decides not to respond.

The Iranian military said as much by suggesting in a statement that Iran reserved the right to defend itself but may not respond to the attack if Israel agreed to ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.

The military said four soldiers were killed in the attack that targeted air defence systems and missile production sites on the outskirts of Tehran and in western Iran. It was unclear how much damage Israel inflicted.

Similarly, Israel privately advised Iran in advance of what its attack would target and suggested the attack would end the Iranian-Israeli tit-for-tat if Iran did not respond.

By avoiding escalatory tit-for-tat attacks, Iran would ensure that the international community remains focused on the wars in Gaza and Lebanon at a time when Israel’s support network is fracturing.

With Israeli-Iranian tensions constrained, the fractures in Israel’s US and European diplomatic and military defence shield and the Jewish state’s existing and potential regional partnerships are likely to return to the forefront, potentially with a vengeance.