Commentary: Going into ITE was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made

SINGAPORE: Students in Singapore are under intense pressure to achieve academically, but change is afoot. Schools from primary to junior college levels are scrapping mid-year examinations, while secondary schools will implement full subject-based banding in 2024.

While these moves are welcome, it remains to be seen whether mindsets and values can shift too. Many do not realise the emotional cost of being an underachiever in a society that values academic success.

From a young age, I had a lot to live up to. My sisters excelled in their studies; my eldest sister was a public service scholar, whereas I never got good grades in school. I was the first member in my family to enter the Normal (Academic) stream.

Despite meeting the qualifying requirements to enter the N(A) stream at an "elite" all-girls school, I found the pace of lessons overwhelming. It was incredibly challenging to keep up with my peers especially in Mathematics and the Sciences. No matter how hard I worked, my parents and teachers were always disappointed in me. This had a profound impact on my self-esteem.

TOO EARLY TO SEE IF END OF STREAMING WILL IMPROVE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

In addition, I felt that there was a clear distinction between the Express and N(A) students in my school. Despite belonging to the same cohort, there was little mingling between the two streams, and I often felt intimidated by the Express students' academic prowess. This feeling was compounded by my fear that they viewed us N(A) students as inferior to them.