Commentary: If even Jacinda Ardern can’t have it all, what hope is there for the rest of us?

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Jan 19), I had already started a load of laundry, fed and dressed my energetic toddler, prepped for a morning meeting and hopped on a bus for pre-school – a typical day for many working parents - before the news popped up that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will resign.

Ardern’s shock announcement left me rather deflated. Anne-Marie Slaughter, an adviser to former United States state secretary Hillary Clinton, famously said women can’t have it all, but Ardern made me believe it might be possible to find a way, even if hers was an extreme case.

Ardern was elected the youngest female head of state and only the second world leader to give birth while in office. “I’m not a superwoman”, she told the BBC in 2019, candidly sharing that she felt guilty being away from her child and how it was sometimes a struggle to juggle work and family. She cautioned against setting up expectations no one can meet.

Perhaps it was because we were closer in age and that our firstborns came about a year apart, but something felt different about Ardern compared to other female corporate leaders.

Then Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer took a mere two weeks of maternity leave. Former Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg of the “Lean In” mantra just comes across as superhuman.

Ardern was a world leader who sounded just like any fellow parent and quickly became a role model to some of us working mums. At least one friend named their child Jacinda because of her.