Snap Insight: Despite falling popularity at home, Jacinda Ardern has achieved much as a stateswoman

WELLINGTON: After six years as the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden has decided to step down by Feb 7, if not earlier.

An internationally acclaimed stateswoman in her own right, Ardern has adopted tough policies in a challenging time. Her government has successfully dealt with the COVID-19 crisis and managed a more balanced foreign policy.

EFFECTIVE COVID-19 POLICIES

New Zealand is widely considered a success story in dealing with COVID-19. Arden’s government decided to lock down the entire country on Mar 25, 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the subsequent months, her government adjusted its policies according to the development of COVID-19 and protected its citizens. As a result, the country has seen one of the lowest death rates in the world - 2,437 deaths out of 2.16 million infected.