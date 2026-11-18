LOS ANGELES: Six actors have officially worn the 007 mantle, in 25 movies spread across 60 years that yielded two truly great James Bonds: Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.

As Robert Pattinson slides into the tuxedo, the next pressing question isn’t the name above the title, but rather who he’ll fight as Ian Fleming’s Cold War creation ventures further into the 21st century.

With its very public search for the next Bond, MGM milked the casting process for all it was worth before selecting the highest-profile candidate in the field.

At 40, Pattinson is older than most of those who tested, and already a veteran of major franchises, including Twilight and The Batman. In that sense, the producers opted for what feels like a safer choice, perhaps recognising the stakes and sizable shoes to fill.