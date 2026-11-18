Commentary: Robert Pattinson is James Bond. Finding the right villain will be harder
Much has changed since Bond landed in theatres with Dr No in 1962, amid the most harrowing days of the Cold War, says Brian Lowry for Bloomberg Opinion.
LOS ANGELES: Six actors have officially worn the 007 mantle, in 25 movies spread across 60 years that yielded two truly great James Bonds: Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.
As Robert Pattinson slides into the tuxedo, the next pressing question isn’t the name above the title, but rather who he’ll fight as Ian Fleming’s Cold War creation ventures further into the 21st century.
With its very public search for the next Bond, MGM milked the casting process for all it was worth before selecting the highest-profile candidate in the field.
At 40, Pattinson is older than most of those who tested, and already a veteran of major franchises, including Twilight and The Batman. In that sense, the producers opted for what feels like a safer choice, perhaps recognising the stakes and sizable shoes to fill.
Because although Connery set the standard against which all Bonds are measured, Craig’s 15-year run came closest to matching Connery’s intensity, physicality and effortless sense of cool. (Craig, it’s worth noting, triggered a backlash when he was named, before quickly winning over audiences.)
WEATHERING CULTURAL AND POLITICAL CHANGE
Yet casting Pattinson – who, like several candidates considered, seems likely to be just fine – is only half the battle.
Bond has weathered cultural and political changes across decades, but retrofitting Fleming’s 1950s and 60s spy novels to a shifting world has presented an ongoing struggle. And because Bond can only change so much and still be Bond, if new blood is required, the villains offer the clearest means of tapping into that creative vein.
Much has changed since Bond landed in theatres with Dr No in 1962, amid the most harrowing days of the Cold War. While Fleming was trained in espionage during World War II (see the musical Operation Mincemeat for an amusing send-up of that history), the tensions of the Cold War permeated the franchise for a quarter-century, before the Berlin Wall fell, knocking down plenty of movie cliches with it.
In Fleming’s books, Bond frequently clashed with SMERSH, a Soviet enemy, but the films wisely gravitated toward SPECTRE, an unwieldy acronym for a criminal/terrorist enterprise that capitalised on the tensions between the Soviets and the West. In the early films, Bond faced his most formidable adversary, SPECTRE’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld, in You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (where George Lazenby replaced Connery) and Diamonds Are Forever.
After the Cold War, Great Britain’s sturdiest export pivoted to thwart a variety of threats. That included power-hungry tycoons, among them a Rupert Murdoch-esque media mogul in Tomorrow Never Dies. But that trope feels tired, despite a modern billionaire class that frequently appears as if it’s auditioning for supervillain status.
Bond also sometimes awkwardly collided with real-world storylines. In Die Another Day, he spends more than a year enduring torture in a North Korean prison. (The North Korean government criticised the movie as “slander”.)
BOND WILL ONLY BE AS GOOD AS HIS FOES
It’s not a reach, given that history, to think the next Bond will only be as good as his foes.
The actors cast as the bad guys have hardly needed to be household names, a la Gert Frobe as the titular Goldfinger, which is rightfully recognised as the definitive entry among the early films.
Star power was no guarantee of a memorable villain either. Craig’s later chapters went a different route, and mostly squandered Oscar-winners Christoph Waltz and Rami Malek in Spectre and No Time To Die, respectively.
Indeed, as good as Craig was, his five-film run produced two truly memorable entries, distinguished by particularly nasty villains: Mads Mikkelsen’s inhaler-hitting Le Chiffre in Casino Royale and Javier Bardem’s fallen, vengeful MI6 agent gone rogue in Skyfall. The villain challenge is rooted in determining what kind of world Bond belongs to.
Perhaps because his origins are so entwined with the past, he’s been written off before. The late ‘80s not only saw the Cold War end but the rising popularity of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s movies, causing some to wonder whether audiences had simply graduated to preferring a different kind of hero.
Jokes about Bond being a dinosaur, in fact, became part of the films. In Never Say Never Again, a 1983 movie that saw an older but still-dashing Connery revisit the role in an unofficial remake of Thunderball, MI6 weapons expert Q has fun with the character’s reputation. Q complains about “Bureaucrats running the old place”, while hoping Bond’s return will unleash “some gratuitous sex and violence”.
Perhaps wisely, MGM will give audiences time to miss the character.
If the next movie doesn’t premiere until 2028, that will mark the longest lapse yet, eclipsing a six-year gap between Licence To Kill, Timothy Dalton’s second and final outing, and Pierce Brosnan taking over in GoldenEye. In hindsight, Brosnan marked a pivotal bridge in sustaining the franchise, rebounding from its box-office low point and holding the fort until Craig arrived.
Somehow, as the world has changed, Bond has endured, in part because any IP with that much built-in equity can’t be allowed to remain dormant for long.
After six decades, reinventing Bond may be the easy part. The harder question is who now belongs in his gun sights.