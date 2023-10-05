Commentary: Everything costs more, so why is Japan making beer cheaper?

DANGERS OF A PENNY-PINCHING ATTITUDE

The government emerged from COVID-19 realising that it’s in danger of slipping into a middle-income economy. That was likely on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s mind when he last week called for “a historical shift from the long-standing cost-cutting economy of the past 30 years”.

The beer industry exemplifies that penny-pinching attitude and its dangers better than any other. To understand what’s happening, we need to go back to the early 1990s after Japan’s economic bubble burst.

As customers tightened their purse strings, the country’s major brewers began to develop beer alternatives using less malt, taking advantage of how the system taxes the beverage based on the malt content.

Anything with less than 67 per cent malt fell into a category called happoshu, meaning “bubbly spirits", and was taxed at a far lower rate. These derivatives might not have tasted great, but they were much cheaper, and they rapidly began to take over the market.

The cost-cutting attitude was further entrenched in the mid-2000s when, after the finance ministry lifted the rate on happoshu, alcohol producers returned to the lab and made brews using the likes of peas or corn instead of malt, which fit into an even lower-taxed bracket called “third beer”.

The price difference is substantial: A 350ml can of Asahi Super Dry (a “real” beer) costs 207 yen or so on Kakuyasu Group’s online store, while Hon Kirin, a best-selling alternative, is just 160 yen.

This levy structure has managed the enviable task of irritating everyone. The big brewers say they don’t want to spend time and money doing research and development for inferior products - they simply favour reduced beer taxes. The finance ministry believes it has been cheated out of billions in tax revenue.

Craft beer makers hate the arrangement too; drinks made with more exotic ingredients such as fruit peel quickly fall into the category of happoshu, which consumers associate with subpar quality. And for the most part, drinkers say they would much prefer to imbibe real beer in the first place, if only it were cheaper.

It’s also had knock-on effects. The lesser-quality beverages weren’t suitable for the export market, denting the international competitiveness of Japanese brewers who were spending vast sums on merchandise that would never be consumed elsewhere and having to advertise multiple brands at once.

Meanwhile, the emphasis on reducing expenses above all else got customers used to lower price points, making hikes difficult even when raw materials rose.