Commentary: Tourists would love to visit Japan. Will Japan love them back?

TOKYO: Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?

After a series of head fake border re-openings this year which promised more than they delivered, a report on Monday (Sep 12) that Japan would scrap most restrictions on tourists was the big one.

If realised, the plans – which include restoring the visa waiver for those with three shots, dumping a daily cap on arrival numbers and allowing tourists to book without going through a travel agent – would make ease of entry into Japan look more like it did in 2019.

It’s a pragmatic, if long overdue decision from the often cautious Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Japan has a window of opportunity that won’t come again soon to normalise its border controls.

The current wave of COVID-19 cases and the punishing summer heat are both subsiding, paving the way for an autumn where both natural and vaccine immunity should mean a respite from the disease.