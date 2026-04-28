Commentary: For Japanese carmakers, China is both EV battleground and production base

SHENZHEN: As oil prices have soared following the outbreak of war in Iran, electric vehicles are back in focus. But the biggest beneficiaries are not American or European brands. They are Chinese manufacturers and, increasingly, Japanese carmakers building inside China.

On Apr 17, Honda began sales of a new EV model, Insight, in Japan – becoming the first Japanese automaker to bring a China-built EV into its home market. Mazda, Toyota and Nissan are anchoring their EV production in China as well, in a move that shifts the industry’s centre of gravity further away from the West.

For years, Japanese automakers sought to tap China’s vast consumer market. Now they are using China as a manufacturing base for export, embedding themselves in the country’s EV supply chain to stay competitive globally.

China, which controls much of the battery supply chain and manufacturing capacity, stands to benefit first. This is also good news for the Japanese brands building there.