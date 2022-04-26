Commentary: 'Cute-washing' and sexism are at the heart of Japan fast food's bid to attract female customers

TOKYO: At the advanced age of 123, Yoshinoya has a decent claim to being the world’s oldest fast-food chain: An arch survivor of Japan’s low-end culinary cage fight for 24-hour dining on a budget. Competition among the ladlers of cheap, comforting bowls of gyudon beef on rice is intense, and Yoshinoya has consistently prevailed.

But a dismayed nation now wonders: Is the secret ingredient in this beloved dish actually a large sprinkling of contempt?

Yoshinoya’s fall from favour was caused – at least superficially – by Masaaki Ito, a managing director of the company which has been dubbed a “marketing guru” by Japanese media in a way that ensures the description sounds grubby.

Ito’s offence, which Yoshinoya condemned as “completely unacceptable” (but only once the social media outrage became untenable), occurred during a lecture he was giving at an elite university to an audience of professionals paying handsomely for the privilege.

The challenge, he reportedly said, was to come up with a strategy that would, “get young, clueless maidens from the sticks hooked on gyudon like junkies”. The window for securing such an addiction, he continued, was short because these bumpkin ingenues would no longer want gyudon once men started treating them to more expensive restaurants.