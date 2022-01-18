Commentary: How long can Japan remain closed to foreigners?

Families have been separated as a result. A friend’s American fiancé, who had quit her job in the US and was preparing to join him in married life in Osaka, suddenly had her visa revoked in December 2021.

Calling Japan’s move epidemiologically incomprehensible last month, WHO Health Emergencies Programme chief Mike Ryan criticised the move to adopt a nationality-based criteria for travel. He called for more thorough pre-departure and post-arrival testing as a better means to contain the virus instead.

Yet despite international criticism, there is strong domestic support for such nationality differentiated measures. Eight in 10 supported the travel ban on foreigners when it was first announced.

A public opinion poll released by NHK last Tuesday (Jan 11) also showed two-thirds supporting the government's COVID-19 response, a sharp turn from the poor approval ratings that have plagued the Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga administrations blamed for a lacklustre response to contain Japan from imported coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida knows this and has publicly claimed victory for what he calls “the harshest waterfront measures in the G7”, which he says has allowed Japan to minimise the influx of the Omicron strain while allowing time for the country to prepare for a surge in infections.

The prime minister is riding a dangerous tiger. While the intention might have been to narrow the number of people entering the country as Japan’s quarantine system at airports and other places have weak capacities, upholding a blanket entry ban on foreign nationals may aggravate xenophobic sentiments, Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Isami Sawai said this month after signing a petition to authorities to lift the ban.