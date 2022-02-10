Commentary: Why is Japan tightening rules just as other countries are relaxing them?

VANCOUVER: As COVID-19’s Omicron variant surges around the world, advanced democracies are generally responding vigorously but with lower levels of restrictions on social life and travel than in 2020 and 2021.

Japan has chosen a different course.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reacted with powerful border control measures that exceed those of previous years.

Past disappointments with government policy and deeper social changes have bred extreme public sensitivity to pandemic-related policies. The Kishida government knows that its popularity and survival are tightly connected to COVID-19 numbers.

JAPAN’S INFECTION NUMBERS ARE LOW

Even with the recent surge, Japan’s new infection numbers are about five times lower per capita than in many European countries or the United States, and at least three times lower than in Australia.

Japan’s death rate has been contained to 146 deaths per million people from Nov 15, 2021 to Jan 20, 2022 only inching up to 148 by Jan 29, in stark contrast to 2,655 in the United States and 2,283 in the United Kingdom.

Neighbouring South Korea and Australia have shifted to a “living with COVID” strategy and seen mortality rates more than double to 131 and 144 deaths per million respectively since Nov 1.

But Japan has responded very robustly to Omicron. Omicron dominates the news and political agenda every day despite Japan having one of the higher double vaccination rates in the world at 79 per cent of the population.