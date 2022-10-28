Commentary: Will Japan’s population shrink or swim?

TOKYO: After hovering around zero growth in the late 2000s, Japan’s population has been shrinking since 2010, with the decline accelerating in recent years. Breaking its own record every year for the last 10 years, the country experienced another record population loss of 644,000 in 2020 to 2021.

The population is projected to shrink well into the middle of this century, dropping to an estimated 88 million in 2065 – a 30 per cent decline in 45 years.

Japan’s rapid population shrinkage is primarily caused by persistently low fertility. Japan’s fertility rate has been declining since the mid-1970s, reaching a total fertility rate (TFR) of around 1.3 children per woman in the early 2000s.

Japan’s TFR hit a low of 1.26 in 2005, but there was a modest recovery to a TFR of around 1.4 in the 2010s.

There is little out-of-wedlock childbearing in Japan. Childbirths outside of marriage have constituted around 2 per cent of all births since the 1950s. The decline in Japan’s fertility rate is mainly due to fewer young women getting married.

While the proportion of never-married women at their peak reproductive age of 25 to 34 had been stable until the mid-1970s, the proportion of single women aged 25 to 29 jumped from 21 per cent in 1975 to 66 per cent in 2020. The corresponding proportion of women aged 30 to 34 saw an even more dramatic jump from 8 per cent to 39 per cent.