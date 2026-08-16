Commentary: Japan needs deterrence and renewal - not managed decline

THREE PRESSING AREAS

The first and most pressing component is economic strength. Japan’s workforce is shrinking, and no technological ingenuity can compensate for a demographic crisis left unaddressed; a serious immigration framework, built on skills and genuine integration, is overdue. For thirty years, deflation lulled Japan into comfortable numbness: sustaining defunct industries and protecting existing jobs rather than creating new ones.

The second pillar is hard power. Japan needs to spend more on defence, develop capabilities - including missiles, drones, and possibly nuclear submarines - and stop treating this as a cause for embarrassment. A country that cannot protect itself narrows its options in everything else.

The third is soft power - and here Japan is already stronger than it assumes. The Japan International Cooperation Agency’s development work, our overseas aid and cultural exports like manga and anime have built a reservoir of goodwill across Asia. Nations that admire you are less inclined to threaten you. We should take this soft power as seriously as we take missiles and ships.

Critics argue Japan cannot afford stronger deterrence. They are wrong. A stronger economy is precisely what finances greater security - and without economic renewal, no level of defence spending is sustainable.

WHAT JAPAN NEEDS

Japan will need honest leadership rather than politicians who revert to the old reflex of subsidy cheques when electricity bills or fuel prices rise, sparing citizens the discomfort of seeing the dangers of energy dependence and strained public finances. Leaders must have the courage to level with the public and pair a sense of urgency with a credible positive vision. Subsidies are a political escape route; they blunt urgency, freeze the status quo and starve the animal spirits that only genuine pressure produces.

