Commentary: Newly elected and preparing for elections, Japan’s PM Ishiba is already on the defensive

PERTH: Just days after taking office, Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba already appears to be on the defensive.

In his first policy speech to parliament on Oct 4, and certainly with an eye on the snap election on Oct 27, there was no explicit mention of the "Asian version of NATO" he had advocated nor some of the more divisive proposals he made in the lead-up to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s presidential election.

Besides the idea of a collective defence system, his ideas to “ensure deterrence against the nuclear alliance of China, Russia, and North Korea” included considering nuclear sharing with the United States. making the US-Japan alliance more equal, and even deploying the Japan military to US territory Guam.

Call it showing restraint in pushing his personal agenda or backpedalling in the face of scepticism, the new prime minister has good reason to take a cautious approach to national security issues.

Given his weak support within the party, he is likely to avoid stirring further internal division and focus on strengthening his mandate in the general election.