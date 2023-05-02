Commentary: A gruesome severed fingertip tells a painful story about corporate Japan

TOKYO: Walking home last Monday afternoon through the picturesque and normally gore-free seaside city of Maizuru, a primary school student discovered a human fingertip lying on the road.

This was a traumatising horror for a small child, but arguably a bigger jolt for Japan as a whole and for corporate Japan in particular. The incident not only highlights an old and debilitating strain of fear, but also the urgent need to swap it for new and possibly useful ones.

The problem presented by the severed finger was that its former owner, a delivery lorry driver in his sixties, had knowingly left it on the street after the two were separated by the vehicle’s sliding door.

Rather than picking it up and seeking immediate medical attention, the retirement-age driver pressed on with his delivery rounds.

Though the man’s decision was shocking by any standards, it drew widespread recognition. Media commentators, academics and social media users could see broader, familiar problems expressed in this roadside spasm of duty and demographic pressure.

The sense of obligation and endurance instilled in much of the Japanese workforce has served the economy superbly in many ways. But, as many pointed out, it often exacts a high societal and personal price - usually less newsworthy than an abandoned fingertip, but not necessarily less injurious.