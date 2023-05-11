Commentary: How Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida got his groove back

TOKYO: It turns out it might be worth remembering his name after all.

The international scorn over how rapidly Japan changes leaders had led some to wonder if it was worth even bothering to take note of Fumio Kishida. After all, his predecessor lasted less than a year on the job.

Kishida's premiership started positively enough in late 2021. But it all began to unravel when political opponents and the media seized on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s ties to the Unification Church following the killing of former leader Shinzo Abe last July.

The story dominated the headlines and sidelined Kishida’s agenda for months, sending his approval ratings into a tailspin, despite his lack of personal involvement. Insiders openly questioned whether the prime minister was actually interested in remaining in power, having seemingly done little to play the game of thrones.

But in recent months, something unusual seems to be happening in Japanese politics: A comeback story. Having weathered the scandal and polling ratings that typically bring the knives out for unpopular LDP leaders, Kishida has re-emerged with a flurry of diplomatic activity that has him back in control. His support rate has recovered to the levels before Abe’s killing, while a stronger-than-expected performance in by-elections last month bolstered his internal support.

Talk that next week’s Group of Seven summit would be his swansong has now turned instead to the possibility he could capitalise on a successful meeting by calling a snap election shortly afterwards.