Commentary: ‘An awkward photo-op’ - Japan’s persistent gender problem

SINGAPORE: When the Group of Seven (G7) nations gathered in Nikko, Japan for a two-day summit on women’s empowerment and gender equality on Jun 24, more than a few eyebrows were raised.

As the host and chair of the G7 this year, Japan was the only country to send a male representative to the meeting. TIME magazine called it “an awkward photo-op, highlighting Japan’s ongoing struggles with gender”.

The summit was held just a few days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) released its Global Gender Gap Report 2023, which annually measures gender discrepancies across four key areas - economic participation and opportunity; educational attainment; health and survival; and political empowerment.

Japan ranked 125 out of 146 economies - its lowest-ever position - lagging behind the developed world and other G7 members. In comparison, the second-lowest ranking G7 member, Italy, placed at 79.

Regionally, Japan also ranked the lowest among 19 countries in East Asia and the Pacific, behind Fiji and Myanmar, who ranked 121 and 123 respectively.

POOR FEMALE REPRESENTATION IN VITAL SECTORS

Japan’s low ranking is due to poor female representation in the political and economic sectors. Gender parity is a huge challenge for Japan. The country’s rapidly ageing population and shrinking workforce have put its economy under strain.

A study has found that the labour shortage will accelerate in the next decades, with an estimated shortfall of more than 11 million workers by 2040.