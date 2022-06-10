Commentary: Now that Japan is welcoming back foreign tourists, should you go?

SINGAPORE: Japan has not flung the doors open to international tourists so much as slightly cracked it ajar for a “soft” reopening starting Friday (Jun 10). But that hasn’t stopped some travellers from getting all excited.

A Japan holiday can’t come soon enough for some. From cherry blossoms and bathhouses to the freshest sushi one can hope to savour, Japan has long been a crowd pleaser.

It was the favourite destination of Singapore and Malaysia travellers, according to a study by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. Pre-pandemic, Chan Brothers Travel was seeing a 10 per cent to 20 per cent increase in Japan bookings year-on-year, catapulting Japan to its list of five bestsellers, said spokesperson Jeremiah Wong.

But with much of the world breaking down tourism walls altogether, Japan's strict leisure opening measures look out of place. Only visitors on package tours are welcomed and are required to wear masks and be chaperoned by travel guides throughout their stay.

There is a cap of 20,000 overseas arrivals per day, down from the 87,000 visitors per day it welcomed in 2019. But this also includes business travellers, students and families of residents – groups that have been allowed in since March.

The Japanese government intends to raise the cap gradually but it is widely held by political observers that this won't happen until after the local elections in late July. A recent Nikkei poll shows 70 per cent of respondents support strict border measures – not surprising since Japan has managed to keep COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared to the rest of the world.

MORE EXPENSIVE TO VISIT JAPAN

Those keen on a Japan holiday must fork out higher prices and endure more procedures than ever to visit Japan, at least for now.