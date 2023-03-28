Commentary: India and Japan can make a potent team on the world stage

SINGAPORE: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has declared India as “indispensable” to the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP).

This echoes former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s landmark speech to the Indian parliament in 2007, which has become the foundational principle for the FOIP concept that guides the Quadrilateral (Quad) grouping involving Japan, India, Australia and the United States.

Recognising India’s role as a key democratic balancer in the region, Abe actively pursued deeper bilateral ties during his two tenures as head of the Japanese government. He established a close personal rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and played an instrumental role in persuading New Delhi to embrace the FOIP concept.

On July 9, 2022, India observed a day of national mourning in honour of Abe who was assassinated a day earlier, recognising his crucial contributions to bilateral relations.

There is little doubt that the Kishida administration intends to carry on the late Japanese leader’s mandate in forging closer ties with India.

JAPAN’S MOVE TOWARDS GREATER SECURITY ACTIVISM

During his two-day visit to New Delhi last week, Kishida unveiled a plan to expand regional security and economic cooperation based on four main pillars: Promoting the rule of law and opposing unilateral changes to the status quo by force; “realistic and practical cooperation” on Indo-Pacific issues; connectivity and economic growth; and expanding security initiatives from the traditional maritime realm to the aerial domain.