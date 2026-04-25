Commentary: Japan lifts ban on arms exports – can it build the free world’s defence industry?

TOKYO: Japan’s decision to lift restrictions on the export of lethal arms has many hoping the country can be the defence supplier to the world. Ending this decades-old taboo would have been politically unthinkable just a decade ago. Nonetheless, this is the easy part.

The real task now will be growing the defence industry quickly enough to be competitive and relevant amid a surge in global demand. Given the sector has suffered from decades of underinvestment, and Japan’s urgent need to boost military spending, Tokyo must work fast to meet its own requirements, much less anyone else’s.

The significance of this week’s step shouldn’t be understated. The self-imposed limitations on selling military equipment abroad, first adopted in 1967 and expanded into a near-total ban in 1976, were a reflection of the country’s strict pacifist stance post-World War II.

They were completely voluntary – nothing in the constitution explicitly prevents such exports – and increasingly anachronistic.

But making changes to this posture is politically risky: A Jiji poll last month showed just 27 per cent support lifting the ban, with nearly a majority opposed. Had this happened a decade ago, there might have been tens of thousands on the streets protesting.